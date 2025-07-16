Astoria dog owners raise the alarm after aggressive pit bull viciously attacks several dogs

An untethered pit bull allegedly injured several dogs in Astoria throughout 2025 by jumping a fence and attacking dogs out for a walk, according to multiple local dog owners.

At least three Astoria residents have told QNS that their dogs required veterinary care after the attacks, which took place over a three-month stretch from April to July. They also detailed how other local residents have reported similar attacks dating back at least a year.

David Baldwin, whose Jack Russell terrier Percy was badly injured in an attack on July 3, said he was taking his dog for a walk in the morning when a female pit bull pushed its way under the fence at 32-18 42nd St. and attacked his dog. Instinctively, Baldwin hoisted his dog into the air, but claims the pit bull leapt and sunk its teeth into the dog’s mid section.

With the help of a neighbor, Baldwin wrestled the pit bull away and brought Percy for emergency care. The animal had suffered multiple puncture wounds, multiple rib fractures and a punctured chest cavity that caused air to leak into his chest. Baldwin, meanwhile, suffered a number of minor injuries in his attempts to remove the pit bull from his dog.

Baldwin has been in contact with a number of dog owners since the attack, stating that he has heard of at least five incidents in 2025, including at least three in the last month. He said neighbors told him that the pit bull attacked an elderly man and his dog as they walked down 42nd Street at the end of June, resulting in an ambulance being called for the owner. One neighbor who did not provide his name corroborated the report, stating that an ambulance had been called for an elderly man after an attack late last month.

QNS attempted to contact the pit bull’s owner at 32-18 42nd St. for comment, but did not receive a response.

Joyce Ang, meanwhile, was taking her dog Marty, a 50-pound pit bull mix, for an evening walk on May 3 when the female pit bull allegedly attacked him, this time leaping the wire fence to initiate the attack. Ang said the pit bull bit down hard on the back of Marty’s neck and only let go after its owner pulled her off.

Ang initially thought Marty had come out of the incident unscathed, but noticed that a large bump the size of an orange formed on his upper back in the days after the attack, which her vet attributed to a “traumatic event.” She said it cost $800 for Marty’s trip to the vet, alleging that the owner took no accountability for the incident.

She further stated that a smaller dog would have been killed in the attack.

Additionally, Samuel Gutierrez was walking his Shiba Inu dog stella on April 15 when the pit bull allegedly attacked at around 5:30 p.m. Gutierrez said he was walking with headphones in when the pit bull leapt over the fence and attacked Stella from behind, going “straight for” her right leg.

“I started fighting the dog, but nothing could be done,” Gutierrez told QNS, adding that he finally removed the pit bull from Stella after much kicking.

Gutierrez said his dog lost “a lot of blood” in the incident, suffering a seven-inch gash in her groin area and down her right hind leg. Stella has since made a full recovery, but Gutierrez said the dog remains traumatized by the incident and will be “scarred for life.”

When Gutierrez eventually spoke to the owner about the incident, he alleged that the owner ignored his complaints and walked into the house.

Baldwin, Ang and Gutierrez each outlined how it is only a matter of time before an attack leads to a fatality, outlining how a small dog with a vulnerable owner would likely not survive the attack. Baldwin also stated that he has heard reports that the Pit Bull has shown aggressiveness toward small children.

All three owners no longer walk down the stretch of 42nd Street where the attacks took place (between Broadway and 34th Avenue) and are advising other dog owners to refrain from doing so until the issue has been resolved. They fear that unsuspecting dog owners may walk down the block without knowing the risks.

“I won’t take my dog anywhere near there,” Baldwin said.

They are also calling for the pit bull to be taken away the owner, along with another male pit bull and two puppies.

“I believe this owner shouldn’t be allowed to own dogs after this many attacks,” Baldwin said. “It should be three strikes and you’re out.”

Several owners have reported incidents to the police but said they were referred to the New York City Department of Health because they are dog-on-dog attacks. A department spokesperson has confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.