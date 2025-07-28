Astoria motorcyclist killed in fatal crash on Long Island Expressway near LeFrak City: NYPD

A motorcyclist from Astoria was killed in a fatal collision in Corona after he struck a vehicle, was thrown from his bike, and was struck by a hit-and-run driver near LeFrak City, police said.

A motorcyclist from the Hallets Point section of Astoria was killed on the Long Island Expressway after he was thrown from his bike during a fatal collision in Corona on Thursday, July 24, according to authorities.

Police say Kahyl Pena, 24, of 3rd Street in Astoria, was riding a 2019 Kawasaki westbound on the highway near LeFrak City at 97th Street just before 4 p.m. when he struck a 2024 Mazda CX-5 driven by a 26-year-old man who was also traveling westbound, according to a preliminary investigation. The impact of the crash ejected Pena onto the roadway, where he was struck by a second vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision and found Pena on the highway. EMS responded to the location and rushed Pena to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later, police said. The driver of the Mazda remained on scene.

There have been arrests and and investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.