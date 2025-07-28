Quantcast
Astoria motorcyclist killed in fatal crash on Long Island Expressway near LeFrak City: NYPD

A motorcyclist from Astoria was killed in a fatal collision in Corona after he struck a vehicle, was thrown from his bike, and was struck by a hit-and-run driver near LeFrak City, police said.
A motorcyclist from the Hallets Point section of Astoria was killed on the Long Island Expressway after he was thrown from his bike during a fatal collision in Corona on Thursday, July 24, according to authorities.

Police say Kahyl Pena, 24, of 3rd Street in Astoria, was riding a 2019 Kawasaki westbound on the highway near LeFrak City at 97th Street just before 4 p.m. when he struck a 2024 Mazda CX-5 driven by a 26-year-old man who was also traveling westbound, according to a preliminary investigation. The impact of the crash ejected Pena onto the roadway, where he was struck by a second vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision and found Pena on the highway. EMS responded to the location and rushed Pena to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later, police said. The driver of the Mazda remained on scene.

There have been arrests and and investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.

Bill Parry

