Average price of Queens houses surpasses $1M in Q2 2025: Report

The second quarter of 2025 marked the first time that the average price for one-to-three-family homes in Queens eclipsed $1 million, according to a report by the real estate agency Brown Harris Stevens.

The average price of these homes rose 9.1% year over year, from $928,953 in the second quarter of 2024 to $1,013,558 in the second quarter of 2025. However, the total number of closings for these homes went down slightly, from 1,331 in 2024 to 1,301 in 2025.

The average price of Queens apartments and the number of closings for them both rose 4% over this same period of time. Apartments rose in price from $487,641 in 2024 to $550,417 in 2025. Closings increased from 1,141 last year to 1,183 this year.

The record prices for one-to-three-family units in the borough are reflected by the upward trends experienced across each section of Queens. Northwest Queens, northeast Queens, central Queens, southwest Queens, and southeast Queens all saw growth in this category year over year.

Northwest Queens, which includes Astoria, Ditmars–Steinway, East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Hunters Point, Jackson Heights, Long Island City, Sunnyside, and Woodside, experienced the most significant percentage growth in the average price of one-to-three-family homes, at 13%, from $1,151,347 in the second quarter of 2024 to $1,302,141 in the second quarter of 2025. Closings for these homes rose from 143 to 150 over this period of time.

Apartments in northwest Queens followed similar trends to the one-to-three-family homes, having increased in average sales cost from $620,692 in 2024 to $635,661 in 2025. Closings for apartments jumped up from 325 last year to 368 this year.

In northeast Queens, which includes the neighborhoods of Bay Terrace, Bayside, Bellerose, College Point, Douglaston, Floral Park, Flushing, Little Neck and Whitestone, there was a 9.3% boost in the average price of one-to-three-family homes, from $1,109,415 in the second quarter of 2024 to $1,212,756 in the second quarter of 2025. However, unlike with northwest Queens, the number of closings went down in northeastern Queens, from 308 last year to 301 this year.

The average price for apartments in this part of the borough climbed from $484,204 in 2024 to $505,657. There were also more deals closed for apartments in the area over this span, from 370 last year to 399 this year.

There was an 8% increase in the average price of one-to-three-family homes in Central Queens, comprised of the Briarwood, Corona, Forest Hills, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Jamaica, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills, Rego Park, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven neighborhoods. The price went up from $885,986 in the second quarter of 2024 to $954,621 in the second quarter of 2025. Closings elevated from 308 in 2024 to 328 in 2025.

The average price of apartments in this section increased slightly, from $385,891 in 2024 to $386,498 in 2025. There was also little change in the number of closings, which sank from 343 last year to 341 this year.

Southwest Queens, which is made up of Forest Park, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village and Ridgewood, saw the average price of one-to-three-family homes rise 10.9%, from $945,135 in the second quarter of 2024 to $1,048,552 in the second quarter of 2025. However, closed sales dropped significantly here, from 146 in 2024 to 104 in 2025.

The average sales price for apartments rose in southwest Queens from $533,119 in 2024 to $546,538 in 2025. Over the same period, closings nearly halved, plummeting from 19 last year to 10 this year.

Lastly, in southeast Queens, consisting of Arverne, Bayswater, Belle Harbor, Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Cambria Heights, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Howard Beach, Laurelton, Neponsit, Ozone Park, Queens Village, Rockaway, Rockaway Beach, Rockaway Park, Rosedale, South Ozone Park, Springfield Gardens and St. Albans, there was a 7% increase in the price of one-to-three-family homes, from $748,827 in the second quarter of 2024 to $802,179 in the second quarter of 2025. Closings, meanwhile, decreased from 426 in 2024 to 419 in 2025.

While the average sales price for apartments went up immensely in southeast Queens, from $386,654 in 2024 to $420,502 in 2025, the number of closings slid from 84 last year to 65 this year.