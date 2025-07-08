Bay Shore man killed in single-car crash on Cross Island Parkway: NYPD

A Bay Shore man was killed after crashing into a guardrail on the Cross Island Parkway near Fort Totten.

A Long Island man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the Cross Island Parkway in Bay Terrace on the night of Wednesday, July 2.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision near Bell Boulevard and Fort Totten, where they found the victim in the wreckage. EMS transported him to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The motorist was later identified as Vincent Argiro, 51, of Bay Shore.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Argiro was behind the wheel of a 2025 Lexus NX 350h traveling southbound on the Cross Island at around 7:10 p.m. when he failed to navigate the roadway and struck the guard rail. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.