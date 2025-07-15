Off to the races! Bayside High School students compete in annual 5K

A group of student runners took to the pavement at the Bayside 5K on Sunday.

Nearly 30 Bayside High School students joined the race on July 13, as part of a free entry program for Bayside High School and Cardozo High School students. Students received a free entry to encourage youth involvement in health and fitness.

The Bayside 5K is one of many popular races hosted by the Queens Distance Runners (QDR) over the past decade.

Runners sprinted down Bell Boulevard and 35th Avenue toward Crocheron Park as their families and local supporters cheered them on. The family-friendly event is part of a legacy of QDR races, including the Joe Michael’s Mile 5K, the inaugural Bayside 5k in 2018, and the 30K Tune-Up hosted in 2019.

This year’s Bayside 5K had 50% of all proceeds benefiting the Bayside Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

QCP’s Queens Marathon, QDR Half Marathon and 10K were hosted last fall and were considered the organization’s most successful race weekend.

Top honors went to Lara Dorsky, who won the women’s division with a time of 19:50, and Eric Shu, who led the men’s field with 16:47.

Tiffany Cheng, a Bayside High School student, reflected on the progress she’s made as a runner on the Bayside Track team.

“Being a part of the Bayside Track team is more than just running; behind all the PRs and victories lay the bond of athletes who show up every day to push themselves further than their limits,” Cheng said. “They persist through the sweat and tears together, cheer for each other, and they’re the people who share the same happiness when racing through the finish line. There is not one athlete left on the bench, and that is what makes the sport different.”

Kevin Montalvo, founder of QDR, said that by hosting this year’s Bayside 5K on Bell Boulevard, Eastern Queens residents have a race to call their own.

“We’re proud to welcome runners from across Queens and New York City to experience what Bayside has to offer, and we’re excited to continue building signature neighborhood races as we work toward our long-term vision: a fully realized Queens Marathon and QDR Half Marathon that truly lets runners experience the neighborhoods of Queens, known as ‘The World’s Borough’, mile by mile,” he said.

QDR has an array of upcoming summer races, including The Rockaway Beach 5K & 10K on Saturday, July 19, The Elmhurst Mile on Saturday, Aug. 2, and The Jackson Heights Mile on Saturday, Aug. 30. The organization’s flagship race, the Queens Marathon & QDR Half Marathon, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 7