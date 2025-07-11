Bell Blvd strikes again with another winning Take 5 ticket in Bayside

A lucky TAKE 5 player in Bayside is more than $16,000 richer following the New York Lottery’s July 10 evening drawing.

The winning ticket, worth $16,105, was sold at CPL Works Inc., dba BP Petrol Station, located at 34-51 Bell Blvd. A second ticket with the same prize amount was sold in the Bronx at 165th & Anderson Superette Inc., at 1055A Anderson Ave.

The win adds to Bayside’s recent streak of lottery luck—on Feb. 18, Rite Aid #10592, at 43‑20 Bell Blvd, sold a TAKE 5 ticket worth $30,530.50, according to lottery officials.

The TAKE 5 game draws numbers twice daily, once at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m., from a pool of numbers 1 through 39. Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The New York Lottery is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.8 billion to public education across New York State in the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

Anyone experiencing issues with gambling can seek help by visiting NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369).