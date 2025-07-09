The rivalry that redefined women’s boxing returns to where it all began.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set for a third explosive clash at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 11, with the world watching live on Netflix.

The pound-for-pound number 1 and number 2 female boxers in the world have already gone toe to toe at the world’s most famous arena to find out who’s the best once before, but the action-packed fights have had fans saying it was too close to call, asking to see more from the world champion fighters.

Their high-octane bouts have taken women’s boxing to new heights—selling out Madison Square Garden not once, but twice—and now, fans are gearing up for round three. Whether you’re Team Taylor or Team Serrano, catch the action live on Friday, July 11 at one of these Queens bars hosting the fight, where you can grab a drink, enjoy some food, and cheer on your favorite fighter as she battles for glory.

Murphy’s Bar

45-01 23rd. Ave., Astoria

Murphy’s Bar is hosting a watch party starting at 8 p.m. The spacious bar and lounge is a fun and lively setting to watch an array of events, from WWE to UFC fights, soccer, and more. Enjoy TV views from any angle of the venue and indulge in their delicious food and drink menu, including draft beers, specialty cocktails, and more.

Bar 43

43-06 43rd St., Sunnyside

Bar 43 is known for its incredible margaritas and atomic wings, along with a large selection of craft beers. While it’s known for being a hub for soccer games, the venue hosts many events and games to enjoy with great food and drinks.

Doha Bar Lounge

38-34 31st St., Astoria

Doha Bar Lounge offers a fun nightlife vibe with music, great food, and drinks. The lounge is hosting a watch party featuring hookah, cocktails, mocktails, food, and a two-for-one happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Rabbit Hole

38-04 Broadway, Astoria

The Rabbit Hole has a low-lit lounge vibe and a festive bar area in the two-floor venue. The bar regularly hosts watch parties and games, including UFC fights and boxing. The festive venue will have happy hour specials and more to enjoy during the fight.

Bar 360 at Resorts World NYC

110-0 Rockaway Blvd., South Ozone Park

Bar 360 is hosting a watch party starting at 7 p.m. live at the bar. The venue has great drinks and nearby dining in the Resorts World venue to make the event a fun night out, featuring food and entertainment.

The Billiard Company

70-49 Austin St. 2nd Fl., Forest Hills

The Billiard Company is a pool hall and lounge that serves specialty cocktails, beer, and more. It also serves bar food like wings, mozzarella sticks, and pizza bites. The venue has plenty of TV screens throughout and is a great place to watch the fight.

*Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.