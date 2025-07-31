Body of South Ozone Park man found floating in Jamaica Bay off Broad Channel: NYPD

The body of a South Ozone Park man was pulled from Jamaica Bay in Broad Channel on July 27, and police are working to determine how he died.

The body of a South Ozone Park man was pulled from the waters of Jamaica Bay on Sunday, July 20, and an investigation is underway to determine how he died.

Police from the 100th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man in need of medical attention just before 6 p.m. at the North Channel Bridge and Cross Bay Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that an unidentified adult male, who was unconscious and unresponsive, had been brought to shore by a bystander at the location.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as a 62-year-old Mark Graham of 116th Avenue in South Ozone Park. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

“This is sadly another tragedy in the waters of Jamaica Bay,” Council Member Joann Ariola said. “I hope that, at the very least, the identification will be able to give some sense of closure to Mr. Graham’s family, and they are certainly in my prayers during this enormously difficult time.

On Monday, July 28, police from the 101st Precinct found the body of a man floating near Beach 25th Street and investigators are working to determine if it is a 22-year-old who vanished as he swam near Beach 20th Street. on Saturday.

A week earlier, the body of an unidentified man was discovered floating off Beach 97th St. in Rockaway Beach.