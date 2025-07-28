Get ready to raise a glass to celebrate Bourbon Street’s 10-year rooftop anniversary with a special event at their Bayside location.

The neighborhood gem, located at 40-12 Bell Blvd., is inviting the neighborhood to join them from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, as they reflect on the special occasion with a complimentary two-hour happy hour featuring live music, appetizers, a raw bar,and drinks, including popular go-tos from throughout the years.

The rooftop area, which was first unveiled in 2015, added another great addition to the already popular space. It provides guests with a fun meet-up spot for happy hour or dinner with friends and a great spot to catch games with its array of TV screens in the bar area. The rooftop is open throughout the year and has offered a great place for special events, weekend hangouts, watch parties, and more.

The restaurant’s expansive menu has something for everyone, including popular dishes like seafood gumbo, blackened shrimp, pasta jambalaya, and more. The venue also has weekly specials like its Monday night prime rib special, Tuesday night lobster and clam bake, and happy hour specials throughout the week from 3-7 p.m., along with weekend brunch.

Bourbon Street first opened in 1997 in Bayside, bringing a dose of Cajun and Creole cuisine to the northeast Queens community. The restaurant is owned by Mark Boccia and John Ryan, Queens natives who also own other popular Bayside restaurants such as One Station Plaza (OSP), and Tipsy Tequila and Taco Bar, which opened this past Spring, along with Austin Ale House in Forest Hills. Their latest milestone provides another opportunity to bring the community together to enjoy great food and connect with others.

Visit Bourbon Street’s website to learn more about its menu or make a reservation. Follow @bourbonstreetny to stay up to date with the restaurant’s special events and news.