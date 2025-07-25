BRP Companies, project partners and elected officials celebrate opening of Ruby Square mixed-use building in Jamaica

BRP Companies representatives were joined by local public officials and project partners in cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of Ruby Square in Jamaica.

The real estate firm BRP Companies, alongside public officials and project partners, celebrated the grand opening of the 614-unit mixed-use building Ruby Square, located at 166-20 90th Ave. in Jamaica, on Wednesday, July 23.

The opening of the 12-story, 715,000-square-foot building comes three years after construction first began in 2022 and three months after leasing was first launched for the 614 residential units.

“The opening of Ruby Square marks our third development in Jamaica and a defining moment in our ongoing commitment to the region’s long-term growth and stability,” BRP Companies Co-Founder and Managing Partner Meredith Marshall said. “By delivering critical workforce housing, this project drives economic vitality and strengthens the social fabric of one of New York’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving neighborhoods.”

Ruby Square’s 614 residences consist of seven studios, 454 one-bedroom units and 153 two-bedroom units, with 185 of the units to be set aside for those earning 80% and 130% of the area median income.

“When BRP first brought me to this site, it felt like coming full circle. I grew up in affordable housing in Jamaica, Queens, and walked past this exact spot every day on my way to school. To now return and help bring transformational, affordable and workforce housing to this community is deeply personal for me,” said Tammy K. Jones, CEO and Founder of Basis Investment Group, one of the partners of BRP Companies for this project. “Our partnership with BRP is powerful. It’s about more than buildings—it’s about investing in people, uplifting communities and creating generational impact.”

In addition to the 614 housing units, Ruby Square features more than 50,000 square feet of amenity spaces. These include multiple rooftop lounges and terraces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an indoor basketball court with a viewing area, co-working spaces, resident lounges, a children’s playroom, a 24/7 attended lobby and nearly a full acre of outdoor spaces. The building is also pet-friendly and has pet grooming facilities.

The property also has ground-floor retail space that covers 25,000 square feet, as well as another 5,000 square feet of community space.

There is also convenient access to mass transportation from Ruby Square. Blocks away from the property is the Jamaica Station, which provides service for the AirTrain terminal link to JFK Airport, the Long Island Rail Road, several bus routes and the F, E, J and Z subway lines.

“With the opening of Ruby Square, New Yorkers will have access to much-needed housing opportunities and community spaces in downtown Jamaica,” said New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who was on hand for Ruby Square’s opening. “This new mixed-income development will strengthen the social and economic fabric of southeast Queens. As we confront a citywide housing crisis, investments like these are critical to ensuring our neighborhoods remain places where families live and grow.”