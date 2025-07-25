Burglar steals nearly $500K in cash and property from Fresh Meadows home: NYPD

Cops have been looking for this alleged burglar who stole nearly half a million dollars in cash and personal property from a Fresh Meadows home.

The NYPD is searching for a burglar who allegedly broke into a Fresh Meadows home and stole nearly $500,000 in cash and personal property nearly four months ago.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows have been looking for the suspect since he broke into a home near Chevy Chase Street and 80th Road, a block south of Union Turnpike, on the night of Friday, May 2. The intruder unlawfully entered the residence by breaking the rear window of the kitchen. Once inside, he removed various items from a bedroom closet, including jewelry, assorted bags, and a bank card. The personal property has an estimated value of $192,000, police said Friday. He also removed approximately $300,000 in cash. The burglar went down to the basement, where he also removed a security camera system before running off in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported during the heist.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, who has a dark complexion with black hair and a goatee.

In some of the images, the suspect is seen in a fast food restaurant wearing a dark jacket over a beige polo shirt, blue pants and white sneakers. In other images, the suspect is seen in a different commercial establishment wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap.





A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 20, the 107th Precinct has reported 119 burglaries so far in 2025, three fewer than the 122 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 2.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.