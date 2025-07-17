Burglar breaks into Woodside home, confronted by elderly resident: NYPD

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for a burglar who broke into a Woodside home on the morning of Tuesday, July 15, before he was thwarted by a 73-year-old resident.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a bizarre outfit, approached the house at 41st Street and 70th Street, across from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, at 6:05 a.m., and forcibly entered through a front window. When the elderly resident confronted him, the intruder broke a kitchen window attempting to escape before running out the front door and fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he walked toward the home.

He has a dark complexion and was wearing an unknown piece of multi-colored headgear — an NYPD spokeswoman said it may have been a helmet — and carried a green plastic bag. The suspect also wore a blue and white checked button-down long-sleeved shirt with a red tie or scarf, long blue shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 13, the 108th Precinct has reported 107 burglaries so far in 2025, 30 fewer than the 137 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 21.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.