Suspect wanted in burglary of Douglaston home near Alley Pond Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly burglarized a home in Douglaston, making off with hundreds of dollars worth of construction tools.

Police from the 111th Precinct are looking for a burglar who targeted a Douglaston home near Alley Pond Park during the early morning of Tuesday, July 8.

The suspect can be seen on video surveillance approaching the property near the intersection of Douglaston Parkway and 51st Street at around 1:20 a.m. The intruder found the residence was unoccupied and being renovated and slipped in through a rear door before removing approximately $310 worth of construction tools and running off in an unknown direction, police said.

There were no injuries reported during the burglary.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect scouting the property before entering.

Police say he has a light complexion and was wearing a black baseball cap and a black hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt and gray jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 13, the 111th Precinct has reported 155 burglaries so far in 2025, twenty more than the 133 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 14.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report.