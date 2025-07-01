California man found shot to death in car near Aqueduct Racetrack on Sunday: NYPD

A 32-year-old California man was found dead in a vehicle parked in front of a hone in Ozone Park with a gunshot wound to the head.

A California man was found shot to death in a vehicle parked in front of an Ozone Park house on the afternoon of Sunday, June 29.

Police from the 106th Precinct in South Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 135-22 97th St. just after 1:40 p.m.

Upon arrival on the residential block near Aqueduct Racetrack, officers found a man slumped over in the vehicle, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He was later identified as Mujibullah Ghulamhazrat, 32, of Camino Rabago in Temecula, CA, southeast of Los Angeles.

An NYPD spokesman said Tuesday that the motive behind the fatal shooting has not been determined, and added that there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 29, the 106th Precinct has reported two murders so far in 2025, one fewer than the three reported at the same point last year, a decline of 33.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.



