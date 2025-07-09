Got a craving for caffeine and cuddles? National Kitten Day is the purr-fect excuse to curl up with a coffee and some whiskered company.

In celebration of National Kitten Day on July 10, we’re spotlighting the rise of cat cafés in Queens—cozy hangouts where you can sip tea or coffee while mingling with adoptable cats. The concept, which began in Taiwan and exploded in popularity across Japan, has found a loving home in New York, offering a peaceful retreat for animal lovers and coffee enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re a cat connoisseur or just curious about the craze, there’s no better time to visit one of these purr-worthy spots. From Ridgewood to Flushing, these feline-friendly cafés provide the ultimate combination of comfort, cuteness and community.

Kokoro Cat Cafe

133-36 37th Ave., Flushing

Kokoro Cat Cafe is a relaxing place to enjoy authentic Japanese beverages, unwind in their lounge filled with rescue cats, and even adopt a pet. The cafe provides a loving space for the rescue cats waiting to find their forever homes while offering a peaceful retreat for guests.

Espurresso Cat Cafe

208-03 35th Ave., Bayside

Espurresso offers a cat lounge experience filled with cats ready to be adopted in a relaxing lounge space. Visitors can spend time with cats while unwinding with coffee or tea and sweet and savory treats, from strawberry cream bubble waffles to Nutella banana crepes, Chinese crepes, and more delicious bites.

Cute Cat Cafe

66-69 Fresh Pond Rd., Ridgewood

The Cute Cat Cafe has furry friends lounging around the space, a spacious backyard area, and plenty of adorable cat decor and art throughout the shop. The cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and offers a range of menu items, including coffee and tea, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and more.

Pet-friendly cafes:

Chateau Le Woof

31-01 Vernon Blvd., Astoria

Chateau Le Woof is a neighborhood gem, known for being the first dog cafe in NYC that welcomes pets and humans to dine and relax together, including a food menu for both to enjoy. The cafe is a great place to meet up with friends, work remotely, or just enjoy a coffee among cute pets.

Annie’s Social

34-01 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing

Annie’s Social is a dog-friendly space that offers a wide variety of coffee, tea, iced drinks, and more, as well as fresh pastries and sandwiches. The cafe is a cute place to meet up with friends, grab breakfast, and relax with pets in a cozy setting.