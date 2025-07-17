Center for Smiles celebrates 35 years of providing dental care in Bayside

The Center for Smiles dentistry held a celebration for 35 years of serving the Bayside community, as well as the Greater New York area, on Thursday, June 19.

Located at 209-20 35th Ave., the Center for Smiles has grown into a community staple since it was first established by Dr. Nicholas Rallis in 1990. Today, it is a state-of-the-art facility that has earned a reputation for providing patients with cutting-edge treatments and a warm, personalized approach.

“Our goal has always been to help people feel better about their smiles – and themselves,” Dr. Rallis said. “We’re proud of the trust our patients have placed in us over the years, and we remain committed to evolving with their needs, staying at the forefront of dental and facial aesthetics.”

The anniversary celebration featured longtime patients, friends and neighbors of the office coming together for a day of connection, gratitude and reflection. In addition to recognizing just how long the Center for Smiles has been a presence within the community, this celebration also recognized the relationships and life-changing care that have been built over these past 35 years.

Services offered by the Center for Smiles include general dentistry, cosmetic enhancements, Invisalign, TMJ pain relief and Care Esthetics facial rejuvenation using PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin), a natural, regenerative option for restoring youthfulness without resorting to invasive procedures.

The Center for Smiles hopes to continue to fulfill its mission of delivering care that enhances health, confidence and overall well-being for a long time in Bayside. The dentistry continues to invest in advanced technology and patient-first innovations in an effort to better achieve this goal. One thing that has and likely will remain the same is the dentistry’s commitment to its values of integrity, excellence and heart.