Chappell Roan announces four-night Forest Hills run this fall

Pop’s Midwest princess is coming to Queens in September.

Pop artist Chappell Roan will headline performances at Forest Hills Stadium, located at 1 Tennis Pl, on Sept. 20, 21, 23 and 24 as part of her “Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things” pop-up shows.

The Bowery Presents, an East Coast-based concert promoter and venue operator, announced the news on Thursday, July 24. The pop-up shows in Forest Hills are part of Roan’s exclusive three-city-only tour this fall in New York, Los Angeles and Kansas City, Missouri.

Roan is a breakout artist who has gained momentous popularity in recent years. In February, the artist won her first GRAMMY for Best New Artist, and her song “Pink Pony Club,” released in 2020, hit No. 1 at Pop Radio on the fifth anniversary of its release. Roan’s country song, “The Giver,” which paid homage to her lesbian identity, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart in March.

Roan’s debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” established her as a breakthrough singer, songwriter and performer. The album contained songs such as “Casual,” “Red Wine Supernova,” “HOT TO GO,” “My Kink Is Karma,” “Naked In Manhattan” and “Kaleidoscope.” The artist is known for her whimsical, maximalist costumes and for paying tribute to drag queens and LGBTQ+ icons in many of her makeup and performance elements.

Ticket registration opened on Thursday, July 24, through Fair AXS. Fans must register by Sunday, July 27, at 11:59 p.m. for a chance to purchase tickets. Fans will be selected at random between Tuesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 7, for a chance to buy up to four tickets. If selected, fans will receive a ticket purchase link via email. Advance registration through Fair AXS is required to access tickets, but it does not guarantee a ticket.

Roan shared in a statement that she is looking forward to bringing “Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things” to participating cities.

“I love these three cities so much and wanted the chance to do something special for them this year,” she said.

Roan added that she is using the Fair AXS system to keep tickets available and affordable for genuine fans of her music, and to shield sales from scalpers.

“The Fair AXS ticketing process for these shows is one measure we are taking to ensure tickets end up in the hands of fans who actually want to be there. With these shows, we’re also giving $1 per ticket to organizations that provide resources and support for trans youth <3 It is so important that I give back to the Trans community, as they have given me so much throughout my entire career,” she said.

Roan is also teaming up with Cash App and Visa to offer Cash App Visa Cardholders an exclusive discount. Fans can use their Cash App Card at checkout to automatically get 15% off, which will be credited back to their Cash App balance.

Learn more about purchasing tickets at axs.com/chappellroan2025. For more information on the Cash App Card discount, visit cash.app/exclusives/chappellroa