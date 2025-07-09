China Airlines joins SkyTeam carriers at JFK’s New Terminal One starting in 2026

China Airlines President Kevin Chen (left) and The New Terminal One at JFK CEO Jennifer Aument (right) at the signing ceremony to announce China Airlines as a new partner airline of the New Terminal One.

China Airlines (CAL) and JFK’s New Terminal One are forming a strategic partnership.

The Taiwan-based airline will begin operations at the New Terminal One in 2026, supporting its ambitions to expand its services throughout North America.

China Airlines currently operates four weekly flights from JFK Airport to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline’s move to Terminal One represents its commitment to enhancing its travel experience in New York, which boasts one of the largest Taiwanese communities abroad.

China Airlines operates nonstop flights to six North American destinations, offering more than 40 return flights from its hub in Taiwan Taoyuan and nearly 500 weekly flights. It also operates a cargo network, serving 12 destinations across North America.

China Airlines is part of the elite SkyTeam Global Airline Alliance, joining four SkyTeam carriers—Air France, KLM, Korean Air, and SAS—in selecting the New Terminal One as its new home base. The other carriers included in the growing list of airline operators include Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, EVA Air, Air Serbia, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, and Air China.

Jennifer Aument, CEO of The New Terminal One at JFK, said the operator looks forward to strengthening its relationship with China Airlines as it expands its New York operations. “We are honored to partner with China Airlines as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their New York operations. With a shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, we look forward to a long-term partnership with China Airlines as they grow their presence in North America,” Aument said.

“With such a promising future for The New Terminal One at JFK, China Airlines also hopes for an efficient construction of the facilities. We look forward to utilizing the latest technology to promote China Airlines and share the excitement of Taiwan with our customers,” said Kevin Chen, President of China Airlines.