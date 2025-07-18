College Point man busted for allegedly shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend to death: source

A College Point man was fatally shot in front of his home on 119th Street, and the estranged husband of the victim’s girlfriend was arrested and charged with his murder.

A College Point man was arrested early Friday morning and booked at the 109th Precinct in Flushing for allegedly shooting a cross-town rival in front of his home on a dead-end street along the Flushing Bay waterfront.

Police from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot at 28-02 119th St. just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 17. Officers found the victim in a pool of blood in front of the home with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach, according to law enforcement sources.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the wounded man to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries a short while later and was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 50-year-old Antonio Cantor.

Soon after the shooting, Jose Centeno, 55, of College Point Boulevard, was taken into custody as a person of interest. After questioning at the 109th Precinct, he was arrested at 2 a.m. on July 18 and charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and the homicide was deemed domestic in nature, according to an NYPD spokesman.

A source familiar with the investigation said it has since been determined that Centeno is the estranged husband of the woman who has recently been dating Cantor.

Centeno is awaiting his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.