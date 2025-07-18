College Point man charged in fatal stabbing of Corona man: NYPD

A College Point man was arrested and charged with stabbing a 32-year-old man to death in Corona in May.

A College Point man is being held without bail after he was arrested and charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a Corona man in May.

Carlos Castro Alvarado, 26, of 121st Street, was apprehended near his workplace on Tuesday, July 15, by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force and booked at the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights for the murder of Fabian Chimbo, 32, of 97th Street.

Alvarado was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on July 17 on a complaint charging him with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the charges, on the night of Saturday, May 10, police from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress in front of 34-27 96th St. in Corona just after 7:40 p.m. Officers found Chimbo with multiple stab wounds to his body. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Chimbo lived a block from the crime scene on 97th Street near Northern Boulevard.

Alvarado was arrested based on information provided by witnesses, recovered video surveillance and statements he made to detectives at the 115th Precinct that he had stabbed Chimbo in his neck and torso, according to the criminal complaint.

Alvarado was arraigned July 17 before Queens Criminal Court Judge Glenda Hernandez, who remanded him into custody without bail.