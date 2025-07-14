Photos: Community members enjoy food and visit merchants at Forest Hills Summer Jam

Community members went shopping for food and other items at the many stations set up along Continental Avenue for the Forest Hills Summer Jam.

Forest Hills community members gathered along Continental Avenue to see the attractions and enjoy the food offered at the Forest Hills Summer Jam on Sunday, July 13.

The event, sponsored by the Forest Hills Jewish Center, featured food, clothing, jewelry and much more at numerous booths set up on Continental Avenue, between Queens Boulevard and Austin Street.

In addition to entertaining members of the community, this event also helped local businesses and vendors connect more with the community as they did business with those visiting their stations.