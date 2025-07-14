Quantcast
Forest Hills
News

Photos: Community members enjoy food and visit merchants at Forest Hills Summer Jam

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
forest hills summer jam
Community members went shopping for food and other items at the many stations set up along Continental Avenue for the Forest Hills Summer Jam.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Forest Hills community members gathered along Continental Avenue to see the attractions and enjoy the food offered at the Forest Hills Summer Jam on Sunday, July 13.

Attendees walk around during the Forest Hills Summer Jam. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The event, sponsored by the Forest Hills Jewish Center, featured food, clothing, jewelry and much more at numerous booths set up on Continental Avenue, between Queens Boulevard and Austin Street.

There were plenty of vendors who set up stations for various foods and drinks. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In addition to entertaining members of the community, this event also helped local businesses and vendors connect more with the community as they did business with those visiting their stations.

One of the stations had New York City and Queens-themed signs and artworks available. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Some attendees shopped for clothes. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Jewelry vendors showed off their products to potential customers. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Pins and tote bags were among some of the other attractive items for those exploring the booths at the Forest Hills Summer Jam. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

