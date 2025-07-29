Moped-riding gunman, accomplice, sought in Corona armed robbery: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who allegedly robbed a motorist at gunpoint in Corona.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for two moped-riding suspects who targeted a motorist near Roosevelt Avenue in Corona in an armed robbery during the afternoon of Friday, July 25.

Police say the 27-year-old driver was inside his parked vehicle near 104th Street and 38th Avenue, two blocks north of Corona Plaza, when the two masked men rode up alongside and one of them got off the moped and got into his vehicle through the front passenger door. Once inside, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and demanded money. He then forcibly removed $1,000 in cash from the victim.

The perpetrators sped away from the crime scene on the moped, traveling northbound on 104th Street toward Northern Boulevard, according to authorities. The victim was not injured during the armed robbery.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the two suspects on a black and light blue moped. The operator wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black baseball cap, a black face covering and blue sneakers. His passenger wore a brown hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gray sneakers, and a gray face covering.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 27, the 115th Precinct has reported 172 robberies so far in 2025, 96 fewer than the 248 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 30.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.