Couple mugs woman in Jackson Heights, remains at large more than a month after attack: NYPD

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are still looking for a pair of muggers who allegedly beat and robbed a woman following an argument last month.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was walking past 37-55 74th St. just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, when she became involved in a verbal dispute with a man and a woman, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The assailants punched and kicked the victim multiple times in her face and body, causing her cell phone to fall to the sidewalk. As a result, her cell phone case broke open, and a $20 bill fell out. The couple grabbed the bill and ran off eastbound on 37th Road toward 75th Street.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects Saturday.

The male suspect has a light complexion with bushy red hair and was wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

The female suspect has black hair and wore a multi-colored midriff with black shorts, and white and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 13, the 115th Precinct has reported 157 robberies so far in 2025, 71 fewer than the 228 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 31.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 290 reported so far this year, 46 fewer than the 336 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 13.7%, according to CompStat.