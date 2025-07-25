Unwind after hours at these cozy Queens cafes

Forget the bars and crowded clubs — Queens is brimming with charming cafes that keep their doors open well past sunset, offering a perfect alternative for those who want to meet up for a late-night hangout without the alcohol. From authentic Yemeni coffee houses to bakeries with outdoor garden patios, check out these Queens cafes for your next late-night catch-up with friends, or for a cozy date night plan.

Qahwah House

22-37 31st St.. Astoria

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-1 a.m.

Qahwah House is a Yemeni coffee house that offers Turkish coffee, Adeni chai, pistachio lattes and other coffee and tea drinks. The space also offers pastries like Sabaya, a popular Yemeni pastry that’s freshly baked to order, and Khaliat Alnahl, a Yemeni dessert with soft, pull-apart buttery cheese-filled rolls drizzled with honey. The cozy cafe is a great meet-up space for late nights during the week and weekend hangouts with friends.

The Oasis Cafe

196-30 Northern Blvd., Flushing

Sunday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-12 a.m.

Friday-Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-1 a.m.

The Oasis Cafe is a local gem in the Flushing neighborhood with a spacious backyard garden area for dining during the day and late nights. The cafe has an assortment of dishes from desserts and pastries to entrees like Greek pizza and pasta dishes. The eatery has a range of coffee and tea drinks all day long, like their freddo cappuccino and Honey Oatmilk latte.

Moka & Co.

28-54 Steinway St., Astoria

Sunday-Thursday: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Friday: 7. a.m.-midnight

Saturday: 8 a.m.-midnight

Sunday: 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Moka & Co. is a Yemeni Coffee shop that sells popular drinks like their Iced Moka Spice latte and Iced Pistachio latte, as well as fruity and refreshing drinks like their Mango Dragon Fruit Refresher. The cafe also has a range of desserts like Oreo cheesecake, croissants, and more. The low-lit cafe is a great place to meet with friends or relax and recharge.

Martha’s Country Bakery

41-06 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Sunday-Thursday: 6 a.m.-12 a.m.

Friday-Saturday: 6 a.m.-1 a.m.

Martha’s Country Bakery is a neighborhood favorite with late-night hours. The bakery offers a range of hot and iced drinks, from coffee and tea to smoothies and milkshakes, and more. It also has an assortment of sweet and savory treats, from decadent desserts like cake slices and French macarons to its popular spinach pie.

Haraz Coffee House

25-43 Steinway St., Astoria

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-1 a.m.

Haraz Coffee House offers authentic Yemeni coffee, from drinks like their Iced Adeni and Harazi Mufawar, made with coffee mufawar, cardamom, and cream, to their Shaken Espresso and Matcha Latte. The cafe also offers desserts like Saffron Milk Cake and Tiramisu. Haraz is open late throughout the week, offering a perfect meet-up for those looking to hang out in a non-alcoholic setting.

Julieat’s Bubble Tea and Dessert Cafe

102-13 Metropolitan Ave. Forest Hills

Sunday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Julieat’s is a neighborhood favorite for French Macarons, bubble tea drinks, smoothies, coffee drinks, and more. The cafe has leather chairs and tables in a cozy setting, providing a perfect girls’ night meet-up or weekend hang-out spot.

Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.