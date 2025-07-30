Creep exposed himself to teen at Kew Gardens-Utopia Parkway subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly exposing himself to an 18-year-old girl on an F train in Kew Gardens.

Police from the 112th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for a flasher who targeted a teenage girl on an F train in Kew Gardens on the morning of Thursday, July 24.

Police say the 18-year-old victim was riding a northbound train at 11:45 a.m. when a stranger approached her, made a suggestive statement and then exposed himself to her, police said. The young woman ran off the train once it entered the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station while the creep remained on the F train. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a dark complexion with a medium build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and between 170 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Ed Hardy brand T-shirt, dark green pants, and white and yellow sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this public lewdness investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 27, the 112th Precinct has reported two dozen sex crimes so far in 2025, a half dozen more than the 18 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 33.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 19 reported so far this year, four fewer than the 23 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 17.4%, according to CompStat.