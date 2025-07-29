Creep groped man while riding Q98 MTA bus in Flushing: NYPD

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for an alleged groper who targeted another man as he sat aboard a Q98 MTA bus in broad daylight during the afternoon of Saturday, July 27.

Police say the 20-year-old man was riding in the bus as it approached the intersection of Main Street and Sanford Avenue just after 5 p.m. when a stranger sat down next to him and began to touch his right thigh and privates. As the victim stood up and moved to the back of the bus, the creep followed him and continued to touch him.

The victim ran off the bus as it arrived at Sanford Avenue and Main Street while the suspect remained inside. He was not injured during the encounter, according to authorities.

The NYPD released surveillance images that showed the suspect inside the Q98 bus. He has a medium complexion and police believe he is between 50 and 60 years of age. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build and black hair. He wore a multi-colored polo shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 27, the 109th Precinct has reported 46 sex crimes so far in 2025, a dozen fewer than the 58 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 20.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are on the rise in the precinct with 21 reported so far this year, seven more than the 14 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 50%, according to CompStat.