Cross Island YMCA celebrates renovation completion with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Staff members hold a ribbon being cut by Interim Executive Director of the Cross Island YMCA Tiffany Dunbar, Assemblymember Clyde Vanel and State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky. Also pictured is Board Chair Nadia Cadogan.
Photo by Louis Chan

The YMCA of Greater New York’s Cross Island branch held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to mark the reopening of its community spaces.

Community members, staff and local elected officials, including Assemblymember Clyde Vanel and state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, gathered at the Cross Island YMCA  located at 238-10 Hillside Ave. on Thursday, July 24, for the ceremony. 

Stavisky and Vanel were honored for each of their contributions of $250,000 in funding to the project, totaling $500,000 towards the branch renovations. 

Renovations began on Nov. 11, 2024, and were completed this summer. The branch remained open while the facility was being renovated. Improvements to the facility include a modernized lobby and new family locker rooms.  

The Cross Island YMCA provides an array of activities for students, young adults, adults and seniors, including gym and Zumba classes, youth summer camps, swimming lessons and afterschool programs. 

(From Left to Right): Interim Executive Director of the Cross Island YMCA Tiffany Dunbar, NYS Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, and NYS Assembly Member Clyde Vanel visit YMCA youth during a class hosted by a Y staff member. Photo by Louis Chan.

 

 

(From Left to Right): Assembly Member Clyde Vanel; Interim Executive Director of the Cross Island YMCA Tiffany Dunbar; State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky; and Board Chair Nadia Cadogan. Photo by Louis Chan.

