Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa rallies supporters in Whitestone

The July 9 meeting of the Whitestone Republican Club wasn’t just a political gathering – it was a battle cry.

The July 9 meeting of the Whitestone Republican Club was not just a political gathering, but also a resolute call to action.

The podium at the American Legion Hall was adorned by two life-size posters of mayoral candidate and Gurdian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa dressed as a superhero, while attendees held and waved signs “Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor.”

A capacity crowd packed venue, energized and ready to rally for Sliwa — and the city’s future. Queens Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, along with featured speakers Congressman Mike Lawler (R, NY-17), former Assemblyman Dov Hikind and Sliwa delivered a message: the time for waiting is over.

“This is life or death for New York City,” said Paladino, the meeting’s host and one of the city’s more conservative voice, who was also launching her own reelection campaign. “We are in the very fight of our lives. The son of a bitch has shown his true colors,” — referring to Democrat nominee Zorhan Mamdani. “We all know exactly who he is, what he stands for, and what he plans to do.”

Her call to action against the radical left set the tone for a night that pulsed with urgency and resolve.

The spotlight then turned to Lawler, whose fiery remarks warned of the dangers posed by far-left ideologues now gaining ground in city politics.

“Stopping Zohran Mamdani from becoming mayor has to be our number one priority — not just for New York City, but for the entire country,” Lawler said.

Lawler’s remarks didn’t just diagnose problems — it outlined solutions. From cutting taxes to reining in government waste, the congressman emphasized that Republican values are more relevant than ever. He praised Paladino’s leadership and declared Sliwa as the only candidate capable of rallying broad bipartisan support.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will actively run in the mayoral general election as an independent against Madani — the Democratic nominee — and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams.

Hikind, a respected Jewish leader and outspoken advocate against antisemitism, added a deeper moral dimension to the night’s discourse. Speaking directly to the rising tide of hate and radicalism infecting America’s cities and campuses, Hikind issued a warning: “The only way to really deal with antisemitism is to get rid of Mamdani — because he is the problem.”

Hikind told attendees that “anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” and the fight for New York is also a fight for America’s foundational values.

“This election is about your families, your children, your grandchildren,” he said. “And we can shock the world — with Curtis Sliwa as our next mayor.”

Then, as Paladino introduced Sliwa took the stage as those in attendance rose to their feet to deliver a standing ovation.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Sliwa said. “This is our city, and it’s time to take it back.”

Sliwa tore into the political elites — both Democrat and Republican — who he says have abandoned working-class New Yorkers.

“Are you proud to be Republicans?” he challenged the crowd. “Then act like it. Fight for your city, your neighborhood, your future!”

Rattling off a litany of issues — lower taxes, better schools, public safety, quality of life, and care for homeless veterans — “did you get that with [former Mayor Bill] de Blasio, Cuomo or Adams,” Sliwa asked.

He asked the crowd, “Who wants illegal migrants to vote?” and without missing a beat, continued, “Zorhan does. Cuomo does. Adams does — and Adams had the chance to veto it but didn’t. We had to take it to court to stop it.”

Pulling no punches, Sliwa called out Cuomo and Adams as failed leaders, accusing them of enabling the rise of radicals like Mamdani.

“Eric Adams is not the answer. Cuomo is not the answer. I am the answer — because I’ve been in these streets, I’ve fought for this city my whole life,” he said said.

Sliwa vowed to remain a candidate for the people.

“The publishers, the elites, the billionaires — they don’t ride the subway. I do. They don’t see the crime, the filth, the fear. I do. And I will fight to restore this city,” he said

As the meeting ended, some volunteers grabbed yard signs as others lined up to donate or sign up for campaign roles.

Watch video from the meeting on Youtube.