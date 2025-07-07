Deadly stabbing in South Jamaica leaves one dead, two wounded: NYPD

Queens detectives are investigating a gruesome stabbing on Saturday morning that left a man dead and two other victims seriously wounded.

Detectives in South Jamaica are investigating a gruesome stabbing that happened early Saturday morning, which left one man dead and two others seriously injured.

According to police, the triple stabbing occurred just before 2 a.m. on July 5, near the corner of Sutphin Boulevard and 112th Avenue.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting an assault and discovered three wounded men at the scene: a 24-year-old man with a slash wound to his abdomen, a 25-year-old man stabbed in the left side of his torso, and 25-year-old Jonathan McFarlane, of Liverpool Street in Queens, who had been stabbed in the chest.

EMS transported all three victims to Jamaica Hospital. McFarlane succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving. The other two men remain hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 29, the 113th Precinct had just two homicides year-to-date, down from three at the same point in 2024.