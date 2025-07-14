Mark your calendar: DOB in Your Community returns to Queens with event at Queensborough Community College

The NYC Department of Buildings will host a free in-person event in Bayside which will provide the opportunity for property owners to resolve violations and summonses with agency staff.

Queens homeowners and small businesses will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with staffers from the NYC Department of Buildings with the return of the agency’s “DOB in Your Community” initiative on Saturday, July 19.

The event, held at the Queensborough Community College Student Union Building, will allow participants to resolve DOB violations and OATH summonses, get assistance with stop work orders, and receive construction project consultations for 1-4 family homes and small businesses.

“There’s a common misperception that DOB is just here to hand out violations, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We’re here to help New Yorkers get their projects done safely and efficiently,” said Ophelia Phipps, DOB’s Director of the Office of Community Engagement & Programming. “Our DOB in Your Community initiative is just one way we’re cutting through the red tape, bringing expert guidance directly to neighborhoods on the weekends to allow property owners who are unable to take time off during the work week due to financial constraints that would impact their daily obligations.”

Queens residents and business owners will have direct access to DOB experts, FDNY, and officials from the NYC Department of Environmental Protection, allowing participants to ask questions about renovations, safety, flooding, permits, and property concerns.

“We’ve found that when it comes to resolving property issues, residents often prefer a face-to-face experience over a phone call,” Phipps said. “That’s why we’ve already met with more than 100 property owners in Staten Island and the Bronx, and we’re excited to bring this hands-on support to every borough this summer.”

The free event at Queensborough Community College will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the main level of the Student Union at 222-0 56th Ave. South in Bayside.

“Whether it’s resolving a violation or just providing guidance on how to hire a design professional, we are here to help,” Phipps said.

Upcoming DOB in Your Community events are scheduled in Brooklyn on August 16 and Manhattan in September.