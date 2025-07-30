Alleged dog arsonist criminally charged with animal cruelty for killing, burning pit bull in South Ozone Park: DA

Isaiah Gurley is charged with animal cruelty and arson for allegedly killing a pit bull and torching the body on a street in South Ozone Park.

A Queens man who was staying at a Springfield Gardens hotel told NYPD detectives he was the one who torched a dog in South Ozone Park during the morning of Thursday, July 24.

Isaiah Gurley, 29, who is living at the Holiday Inn Express Kennedy Airport on South Conduit Avenue, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday night on a complaint charging him with animal cruelty, arson, and other related crimes after allegedly killing a male pit bull before setting its body on fire.

“Animals are not punching bags. They are not toys,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “They have every right to proper care, just as humans do.”

According to the charges, at approximately 9 a.m., an NYPD lieutenant was out on an unrelated assignment when he saw the charred remains of a dog on the street in front of 127-20 116th Ave. in South Ozone Park. The NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) were notified, and an investigation was launched.

Nearby surveillance was pulled and showed Gurley walking into the First Class Deli on Rockaway Boulevard at approximately 4:40 a.m. on July 24 wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt labeled “Polo.” He was seen picking up a bottle of oil and leaving the store without paying. About five minutes later, Gurley was allegedly seen on video footage dragging an unconscious dog by the leash along 116th Avenue. He then stopped and allegedly used the oil to douse the dog’s body and set it on fire.

The NYPD released images to the public on Saturday, July 26, and just two days later, received a 911 call from someone who spotted Gurley at a Foot Locker in the Queens Center mall in Elmhurst, wearing the same maroon Polo hoodie. Police from the 110th Precinct took him into custody.

While being questioned at the stationhouse, Gurley told detectives that he had been taking care of the dog for another person for the last several days.

“I killed the dog by kicking it to death,” Gurley said, according to the criminal complaint. “And I burned the dog’s body after it was already dead.”

“The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching as the defendant is accused of killing the dog before dragging his lifeless body and setting it on fire,” Katz said. “We will use all tools available to hold the defendant responsible for his alleged actions.”

Gurley was additionally charged with reckless endangerment and petit larceny. Queens Criminal Court Judge ordered him to return to court on Sept. 17.

“The ASPCA commends the coordinated effort involved in helping seek justice for this dog, including the diligence of the public and the strong commitment from the New York City Police Department and the Queens District Attorney’s Office for prioritizing animal cruelty response in New York City,” ASPCA President and CEO Matt Bershadker said.

The defendant was given supervised release as the charges are not bail-eligible. If convicted, Gurley faces up to two years in prison.

“Our veterinary forensic scientists play a critical role in supporting animal cruelty investigations like this by gathering crucial evidence that gives a voice to those who cannot speak — hopefully ensuring no other animal has to endure such cruelty again,” Bershadker said.