Elderly woman injured during mugging in East Elmhurst: NYPD

A senior woman was mugged by a stranger on a residential block in East Elmhurst on the morning of Saturday, July 12, and police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for the perpetrator.

The 73-year-old victim was strolling past a home at 31-50 95th St. just after 6:30 a.m. when she was approached by a young man who allegedly forcibly removed her purse from around her neck, causing her to fall to the sidewalk, police said. The mugger ran off with the stolen purse, which contained $250 in cash, northbound on 95th Street toward Astoria Boulevard.

Police say the victim sustained pain in her knees and both wrists from trying to break her fall. She also sustained a laceration to her neck and was treated at the scene by EMS, but was not hospitalized for the injuries she sustained.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as having a medium complexion with black hair. He wore a white polo shirt, long gray shorts, white sneakers and a black backpack.

Through July 13, the 115th Precinct has reported 157 robberies so far in 2025, 71 fewer than the 2228 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 31.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 290 reported so far this year, 46 fewer than the 336 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 13.7%, according to CompStat.