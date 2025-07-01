Elmhurst Hospital hosts ‘homecoming’ for those born at the hospital

The Collado-Singh family, who were all born at NYC Health +Hospitals/Elmhurst. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst hosted a “Born at Elmhurst” homecoming celebration last Thursday, inviting a wide range of elected officials, doctors, nurses and community members who were born in the hospital to attend a multigeneration summer BBQ-themed event.

The “Born at Elmhurst” homecoming took place on Thursday, June 26, and featured food, celebrations and a special neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) “graduation” in honor of former NICU patients who are now thriving toddlers, teens and adults.

Each guest received a commemorative “Born at Elmhurst” button as part of the celebrations, while the event featured activities for people of all ages, including a magic show, family dance classes, blood pressure screenings and a tribute wall where guests got a chance to write thank you messages to the hospitals. All guests also received a free BBQ meal and dessert.

Elected officials such as State Sen. Jessica Ramos and Council Member Francisco Moya were among those celebrating their Elmhurst Hospital “homecoming” last Thursday.

Ramos said being born in Elmhurst connected her “deeply” to the local community.

“Elmhurst stands as a beacon of resilience and care in one of the most diverse corners of the world. Its frontline workers, who stood tall during the darkest days of the pandemic, embody the values I strive to bring to public service,” Ramos said in a statement.

Moya, meanwhile, said it was “incredibly meaningful” to return to Elmhurst Hospital for the homecoming last week.

“Elmhurst has always been a place where every life matters, and their efforts to reduce maternal mortality and improve birth outcomes — especially in underserved communities — are nothing short of life-saving,” Moya said. “This work is a testament to what happens when equity, compassion, and excellence in care come together.”

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Dr. Helen Arteaga-Landaverde said the hospital is proud to host the homecoming celebration and honor the “wonderful success stories” that started their life at the hospital.

“People born at Elmhurst Hospital have gone on to do so many amazing things,” Arteaga-Landaverde said. “Whether serving in government, running businesses, saving lives as first responders or raising families right here in Queens, our “babies” from all walks of life continue to have a major impact. This event is really a tribute to the necessary investment it takes to improve health outcomes for future generations and ensure their success.”

Dr. Randi Wasserman, pediatrics director at Elmhurst Hospital, said she is inspired by generations of the same family born at the hospital.

“Nothing gives me more pleasure than an Elmhurst generational family because what better way is there to acknowledge the incredible care experience that we try so hard to give, than to have a family choose to return the second or third time,” Wasserman said in a statement.

“Born at Elmhurst” is part of the hospital’s ongoing incentive to highlight NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst’s successful efforts to reduce maternal mortality and improve birth outcomes in underserved communities throughout the Borough of Queens.

Stacey Whaley, director of the hospital’s nursing women and children division, said it was a “great pleasure” to host the homecoming and reconnect community members with the healthcare staff who cared for them.

“On this day we have the pleasure of celebrating the milestones and memories that all of our children and babies have accomplished. As nurses and health care providers, it inspires us to know we have made a positive impact on new lives,” Whaley said.