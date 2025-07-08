Queens Botanical Garden is having a full line up of events for the month of July.

Queens Botanical Garden (QBG) is blooming with a lineup of fun summer events and activities for the month of July.

From summer evenings in the garden to movie nights and more, there’s no shortage of excitement at the botanical oasis located at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing.

The garden has something different and special for everyone during the summer, whether you’re looking for weekend plans or a night out during the week. From weekend festivals to programs for young ones, here’s a line-up of July events at QBG.

Smurfs at the Garden

Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Smurfs are stopping by the Queens Botanical Garden for a fun meet-and-greet, including photo ops and activities based around the movie, which will be in theatres beginning July 18. Stop by and meet your favorite characters and enjoy an afternoon in the garden. Please note that the movie will not be screened at this event.

Movie Night-Wicked

Saturday, July 12, 6:30 p.m.

The garden will be showing Wicked, the 2024 film adapted from the beloved musical. The screening, which is included with garden admission, is a fun story for the entire family about the origin stories of Galinda and Elphaba, the good and bad witches of the Wizard of Oz. The movie will begin at around 8:30 p.m.

Stone Painting with Sumi Ink

Saturday, July 12, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Resident artist and art educator Domingo Carrasco, whose current exhibition is on display at the garden, will lead a drop-in art class on painting stone with Sumi ink. The class is welcomed to all ages and provides a fun and relaxing way to tap into your creative side while using the garden’s surroundings for inspiration.

Beer, Wine, and Spirits Fest

Saturday, July 19, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

QBG is hosting an afternoon of live entertainment, food, and games while sipping on samples of beer, wine, and spirits from local breweries and around the world. The event provides a fun way to enjoy time outdoors, immerse yourself in nature, and discover new brews and wines to enjoy with friends and loved ones. Tickets for the event cost $18.65 and may be purchased through QBG’s website.

Kids Programs

Summer Programs from July to Aug.

Enjoy summer in the garden with these fun and interactive kids’ programs for all ages. These summer programs give kids the opportunity to explore nature, participate in fun activities, and meet new friends at this unique and educational opportunity. Each program has age-appropriate levels and different activities for all ages to enjoy.