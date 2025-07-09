Far Rockaway mothers to benefit from new EHS birth and mental health center

Episcopal Health Services is preparing to open its new Labor and Delivery Suite this summer.

Episcopal Health Services (EHS) is expanding its maternal care services and strengthening mental health support in Far Rockaway and surrounding communities, with the opening of a new state-of-the-art Labor and Delivery Suite this summer.

The launch coincides with Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, a national observance focused on addressing inequities in mental health care.

Mental health conditions are the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth, affecting one in five mothers in the United States annually, according to the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance. In underserved communities, such conditions are often left untreated due to limited access to care, stigma, and systemic inequities.

“Bringing a child into the world is both a physical and emotional journey,” said Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, chief executive officer at EHS. “With our new Labor and Delivery Suite—and the comprehensive services surrounding it—we are delivering personalized, respectful care, rooted in the needs of our community.”

The facility, part of EHS’s broader maternal health initiative, is designed to address patients’ physical and emotional needs. It offers doula and lactation support, perinatal navigation, and universal postpartum screenings using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS).

“Our expanded maternal services reflect EHS’s deep commitment to treating the whole person—not just physical symptoms but the emotional and mental aspects of motherhood,” said Jacqueline Marecheau, MD, FACOG, chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at EHS. “Too often, perinatal anxiety, depression, and trauma go untreated. We are changing that narrative by creating a safe, supportive space where women feel heard, respected, and empowered.”

Behavioral health services are a core part of the expansion. EHS offers therapy, mental health screenings, and wellness programs for expectant and new mothers through its Behavioral Health Services and Community Mental Health Center.

“Mental health is equally important as physical health,” said Tanya Barros, MA, LMHC, vice president of Behavioral Health Services at EHS. “Through our programs, we are removing stigma and making support accessible for every woman, in every stage of her motherhood journey.”

Highlights of the new maternal care services at EHS include:

Doula and lactation support for culturally aligned care

Concierge-style perinatal navigation services

Patient-centered design to promote comfort and emotional well-being

Universal postpartum screenings with the EPDS

EHS Behavioral Health Services offer:

Mental health treatment for new and expectant mothers

Perinatal mental health screenings

Wellness programs including yoga, support groups, and parent coaching

Referrals to EHS’s Community Mental Health Center

For more information on maternal health services, call (718) 869-5815 or visit ehs.org/labordelivery. For behavioral health resources, call (718) 869-8822 or visit ehs.org/behavioralhealth.