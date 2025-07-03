Far Rockaway’s St. John’s Episcopal Hospital awarded national certification for laboratory excellence

The laboratory at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, part of EHS, earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval ®, recognizing its commitment to the highest standards of quality and patient safety.

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway has earned laboratory reaccreditation from The Joint Commission, recognizing the hospital’s adherence to national standards for quality and safety in patient care.

The reaccreditation includes the awarding of The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®, a widely recognized symbol of excellence in healthcare. The hospital, part of Episcopal Health Services (EHS), underwent a rigorous on-site review in April as part of the evaluation process.

Surveyors assessed a comprehensive range of services including clinical chemistry, hematology, immunology, transfusion services, pathology, and tissue banking. The review was conducted under the framework of the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Laboratory and Point-of-Care Testing.

“This reaccreditation and the Gold Seal of Approval® reflect our commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care,” said Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, Chief Executive Officer of EHS. “It marks another milestone in our mission to provide the safest and most effective care to the communities we serve.”

The Joint Commission develops its standards through collaboration with healthcare professionals, scientists, and patients. The evaluation included interviews with team members and direct observation of practices.

“Our laboratory plays a critical role in diagnosis and treatment, and this recognition speaks to the operational excellence we strive for every day,” said Karen Paige, MBA, RN, CPHQ, CPPS, CPXP, OCN, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of EHS.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our laboratory team,” said Robert Bloise Jr., DMSc, MS, PA-C, Chief Quality Officer at EHS. “It demonstrates our unwavering focus on quality, safety, and continuous improvement in all aspects of patient care.”