FDNY battles fires at Maspeth junkyard, Murray Hill apartments and 7 train station in Corona that knocked out service for hours

Firefighters battled a stubborn two-alarm fire that broke out in a Maspeth scrapyard on Monday morning.

Hours before seven businesses were destroyed during a four-alarm fire on Dry Harbor Road in Middle Village, the FDNY battled another stubborn two-alarm blaze in a scrapyard about three miles west in Maspeth on Monday morning.

The FDNY received reports of the junkyard fire at around 11 a.m. on July 28 and arriving units encountered heavy fire conditions at the location. The FDNY transmitted a second-alarm at 11:41 a.m., bringing 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene between Woodward Avenue and Onderdonk Avenue as temperatures soured into the 90s. The fire was brought under control at 12:32 p.m., according to the FDNY.

EMS transported one civilian to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn for treatment.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Hours earlier, five civilians and two firefighters were injured during a two-alarm fire that broke out on the second floor of a three-story building at 41-12 162nd St. in Murray Hill.

The FDNY received a call at 3:13 a.m. and dispatched 25 units and 106 firefighters, and EMS personnel to the scene between Station Road and Sanford Avenue. The fire was brought under control at 4:20 a.m. and EMS treated a total of seven patients — five civilians and two firefighters — all with minor injuries.

One civilian was transported to Flushing Hospital Medical Center for treatment.

Fire marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, four firefighters were injured during another fire that knocked out subway service on the 7 line for hours on the night of Friday, July 25.

The blaze broke out in a shed on the elevated track at the 103rd St-Corona Plaza station just before 8 p.m. and the FDNY dispatched 12 units, 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene above Roosevelt Avenue. The blaze was brought under control at 9:03 p.m.

EMS transported four firefighters to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

FDNY fire marshals were still on the scene on Monday morning as the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing, officials said.

Full service was restored on the 7 line just after midnight on Saturday after the FDNY completed its work at the incident site, a utility room, an MTA spokesman said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the smoke at that location is in early stages and continues.