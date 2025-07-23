Three firefighters injured at two-alarm house fire in Far Rockaway: FDNY

Inspectors from the Department of Building issued a full vacate order on the home and found damage to three adjoining properties.

Three firefighters were injured battling a two-alarm house fire in Far Rockaway early Wednesday morning.

The FDNY received a call at 3:46 a.m. on July 23 about a fire in a zombie home at 312 Beach 43rd St., where arriving units found heavy fire conditions on the second floor of the three-story home that had been vacant for years, officials said. The fire intensified and a second alarm was transmitted at 3:54 a.m., bringing a total of 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene between Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach Channel Drive.

One civilian was injured but refused medical attention. Three firefighters had minor injuries. EMS transported one to Nassau University Medical Center, and another was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, while the third firefighter was treated at the scene. The blaze was brought under control at 5:40 a.m., and FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the fire.

Department of Buildings inspectors were called to the location at daybreak for a structural stability inspection. The inspectors observed extensive structural fire damage, including an open roof, charred wood joists, missing windows, and smoke damage throughout.

Additionally, inspectors observed non-structural fire damage to three adjacent properties. 3-23A Beach 43rd St. had damage to its front vinyl siding, while 3-19 Beach 43rd St. and 3-25 Beach 43rd St. both had damage to vinyl fencing. DOB issued a full vacate order at 3-23 Beach 43rd St. and 3-23A Beach 43rd St. Inspectors from DOB’s Forensic Engineering Unit will perform follow-up inspections on the properties.