Flushing Commons unveils state’s largest public EV charging garage

Flushing Commons opened the largest public EV charging station in New York State this May.

Flushing Commons, a mixed use apartment complex located at 138-35 39th Ave., has converted its four story garage into a Level 2 charging station. The station, which opened on May 1 offers 424 Level 2 public chargers.

NewTech Energy, the developer behind the charging installation, cited the lack of public charging stations in Queens as an opportunity to bring an enhanced experience to the multi-use center and increase clean energy transportation. Depending on battery size, EV owners can charge their vehicles from empty to 80% in approximately four to 10 hours.

The site was designed to make it more efficient for the developer to add Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC), which can charge an average light-duty EV in under an hour.

The owners of the high-rise partnered with Con Edison’s PowerReady program to offset 80% of the eligible cost to install the charging stations, and ensure the site was capable of handling the increased power demands. The project also benefits from Con Edison’s SmartCharge Commercial program, which offers cash payments to station operators for off-peak charging.

Flushing Commons has 148 apartments, office spaces and 92 stores and restaurants located on its property. Nearly 40 Flushing Commons residents currently own EVs.

The EV charging station is projected to aid in reducing carbon emissions by approximately 435,000 tons per year, equating to the removal of 100,000 gasoline-powered vehicles from the road.

Local elected officials, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, shared their support for the EV charging installation.

Richards said the charging station represents his office’s commitment to making Queens a sustainable place to live, work, and enjoy.

“These hundreds of new, publicly accessible chargers will help drive EV adoption among Queens’ residents and visitors, while reducing fossil fuel emissions and positioning our borough as a leader in clean transportation,” he said.

Council Member Sandra Ung, who represents parts of Flushing, said the community is thrilled to reach this EV milestone.

“These publicly accessible chargers make EV ownership more convenient for visitors and residents of Queens, which will help drive adoption and reduce fossil fuel emissions. I applaud Con Edison and Flushing Commons for their commitment to reducing tailpipe emissions in the New York City area and look forward to seeing more EVs on our roads,” Ung said.

Other community stakeholders shared the importance of bringing EV charging stations to Flushing’s growing community of electric vehicle owners.

“Partnering with Con Edison and Flushing Commons, we’ve installed 424 public chargers with an infrastructure-forward approach. By designing the site to easily accommodate future DC fast charging, we’re not only addressing today’s needs, but preparing Flushing to lead in the next chapter of clean transportation,” said Benjy Friedman, president of NewTech Energy Inc.

DianSong Yu, executive director of Flushing Business Improvement District, added that the public charging installation will aid in boosting business in Flushing Commons.

“This new public charging installation will draw visitors to shop, eat, and explore all our vibrant community has to offer,” said Yu.“That will benefit our businesses and our workers and contribute to our thriving local economy.”

The opening of Flushing Common’s EV charging stations is one of many steps the borough is taking to increase its EV charging capacities.

On Monday, July 14, The Queens Borough Board voted to approve the creation of the city’s largest EV charging station in Springfield Gardens.

The board approved the business terms of a land sale sought by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC), on behalf of Wildflower JFK North, LLC, a real estate developer and owner.

The site is an approximately 2.5-acre lot located north of John F. Kennedy International Airport along the southwest side of Rockaway Boulevard, near the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and 145th Avenue in Springfield Gardens.