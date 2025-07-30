The Charles B. Wang Community Health Center in Flushing is celebrating National Health Center Week with a summer health fair on Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Skyview Shopping Center.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of Sephora on Level 4 of the shopping center, located at 40-24 College Point Blvd., will feature free health screenings, health education and fun family activities. The event offers community members the opportunity to take care of their well-being and come together for a great cause.

“Every National Health Center Week, we are proud to return to our roots with a community health fair that offers free health screenings and resources to all, because we believe that everyone deserves full and equal access to the highest level of care,” said Kaushal Challa, the CEO of the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center.

The free health screenings at the event will include blood pressure, glucose, Hepatitis B, and cholesterol, along with health education and health insurance information. The day-long event will also involve a CPR demonstration by Red Cross CPR-certified instructors and fun kids’ activities like balloon twisting and a temporary tattoo station for all ages. No registration is required to attend the event, and it is free for all to participate.

The Charles B Wang Community Health Center has been a leading health care provider dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable health care to underserved communities with a focus on Asian Americans. The center, which is open seven days a week, accepts most major health insurance plans and offers comprehensive primary care services to children and adults, including internal medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, dental care, primary eye care, and mental health, with six locations, including ones in Manhattan and Queens. The day-long event is a great way to bring the community together and provide invaluable health care services and information.

“For more than 50 years, the Health Center has been dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable health care to underserved communities,” said Challa.

For more information, visit the health center’s website.