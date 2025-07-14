BP Richards, elected officials celebrate reopening of Flushing Library auditorium

Flushing Library marked the reopening of its auditorium with a celebration featuring music and dance performances.

The Flushing Library auditorium has reopened after five years.

Local elected officials, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Assemblymember Ron Kim, gathered at the library on Saturday, July 12, to celebrate the occasion. They were joined by Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott and community members.

The 220-seat auditorium was closed alongside the Flushing Library in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and HVAC upgrades lasting until 2022. Although the library reopened, the auditorium remained closed for renovations and the installation of a new elevator.

Renovations include an upgraded stage and lighting system, reupholstered seating, new carpeting and curtains, fresh interior paint and brand-new audiovisual equipment.

Following the celebration, Walcott, Richards and other elected officials commented on the reopening of the auditorium.

“The auditorium has made it possible for Flushing Library to welcome thousands of people over the years for multicultural performances, community gatherings, celebrations, and more,” said Walcott. “We are thrilled to offer this newly renovated, inviting space, which will connect people to new experiences and to one another for years to come.”

Richards emphasized that libraries provide a welcoming environment for all Queens residents to receive vital resources.

“With the completion of the Flushing library’s renovated auditorium, we are doubling down on that belief and ensuring the families of this community have a high-quality space to enjoy all sorts of programming going forward. Thank you to Queens Public Library for prioritizing this work and congratulations to the many families who will benefit from it,” Richards said.

Sen. John Liu, who represents parts of Flushing, added that the Flushing Library auditorium holds meaningful memories for residents. Liu was first inaugurated as a city council member in 2002 in the auditorium. “

Since its opening in 1998, the auditorium has played host to world-class performances, cultural gatherings, workshops, inaugurations, and a gathering place for all kinds of special events for our community. Looking forward to seeing the return of this cherished space that is sure to help boost the civic and cultural landscape of our community,” he said.

Assembly Member Ron Kim added that the auditorium has served as an important communal space for residents and community groups in northeast Queens.

“I look forward to seeing the newly restored auditorium being put to good use in strengthening ties and enriching the cultural life of our district,” Kim said.

Within the Queens Public Library system, Flushing Library is one of the busiest locations, welcoming nearly 900,000 people this year. Library-goers utilize resources including English classes, technology workshops, resume courses, and GED prep. The library also offers newspapers, magazines, and books in dozens of languages and dialects reflecting Flushing’s linguistically diverse makeup.