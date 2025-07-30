Savor summer’s last notes at Flushing Town Hall

Flushing Town Hall is brimming with incredible events to round out the summer season, including a line-up of events, shows and workshops at the historical venue.

From free jazz concerts in the park to their monthly jazz jams and more, end your summer on a good note with one of these events.

July 11 – Sept. 5

Flushing Town Hall is inviting comic book artists, writers, and cartoonists from throughout NYC to show what sequential art means to them. Sequential art is a form of visual storytelling that uses images to express a narrative. The open call will be available until Sept. 5 at 5 p.m., with notifications of acceptance taking place on Sept. 12. With NYC being the birthplace of mainstream comic book creation, the future exhibit is the perfect location for the series.

Thursday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m. at Travers Park in Jackson Heights

Thursday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., at Archie Spigner Park in Jamaica

The Queens Jazz Trail Concert will wrap at the end of this month after spending the summer bringing free outdoor jazz concerts in parks throughout NYC. With summer fading, it’s the perfect opportunity to catch the series last few concerts before a new season begins.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for an evening of music in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.

Thursday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m.

The Summer Artists Celebration provides the opportunity to connect Flushing Town Hall’s 2025 grantees with artists, cultural workers, and organizers shaping the artistic scene in Queens. The evening will include art, music, activities and light refreshments in their gallery and garden space. RSVP is required for this event, and remember to bring cards or flyers of your upcoming events for their resource table and for networking opportunities throughout the evening.

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.

The monthly jazz jams are open to professional jazz musicians, graduate students studying jazz, music educators, and serious hobbyists, as well as vocalists. They are a fun, collaborative experience for musicians and viewers to enjoy.

The monthly event is led by Flushing Town Hall’s house band leader Carol Sudhalter, who has been running the jams since 2016 and will be joined by the house band who each have over 40 years of jazz experience to the event including, Joe Vincent Tranchina on piano, Eric Lemon on bass and Scott Neumann, who will be playing the drums.

Sunday, Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m.

Flushing Town Hall is hosting the Asian Foodways Workshop highlighting Asian cuisine, culture, and bringing the community together for a delicious learning experience. Guests will learn how to make dishes such as okonomiyaki, a Japanese savory pancake, and mai zai jian, which is a Taiwanese-style sesame pancake. The workshop will be taught by Yi-Nian Lee from Overseas Chinese University and New York Cultural Ambassador Dr. Hsing-Lih Chou, providing an experience in learning something new, and sharing stories, while savoring authentic flavors and Asian cuisine.

Flushing Town Hall is located at 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. Visit flushingtownhall.org for more information.