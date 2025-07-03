Flushing Town Hall’s summer lineup brings jazz to parks and play to the stage

Flushing Town Hall is set to present their annual Jazz Jam All-Stars concert on July 9.

Flushing Town Hall has announced its July programming, featuring live jazz performances, borough-wide outdoor concerts, and toddler-friendly theater events that highlight Queens’ longstanding connection to jazz history and community arts.

Located at 137-35 Northern Blvd., the historic venue will continue its Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series while also offering in-theater performances such as the return of the Jazz Jam All-Stars concert and the premiere of Sail Away, a show for toddlers presented by Treehouse Shakers.

On Tuesday, July 9 at 7 p.m., Flushing Town Hall will present the fifth annual Jazz Jam All-Stars concert, featuring 10 musicians who have regularly participated in the venue’s monthly jam sessions. Led by house band leader Carol Sudhalter, the concert will include performances by Angela Arthur, Frank Bergamini, Mimi Block, Richard Braithwaite, Tony Campo, Wajdi Cherif, Gary Davis, Ken Meyer, Keeley Mitchell, and Gerald Thomas.

The concert celebrates local talent and offers both longtime jazz enthusiasts and newcomers a chance to experience the diversity of the genre in a live setting.

Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series continues through August

The Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series, now in its second year, will continue through August 28, bringing free outdoor jazz concerts to parks across Queens. The series celebrates the borough’s jazz legacy—once home to legends including Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane, and Ella Fitzgerald—by featuring live performances in public spaces from Jamaica to Astoria.

Upcoming concerts include:

Thursday, July 10 at 7 p.m. – Bryann Carrott at Baisley Pond Park , Jamaica

Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m. – Rubén Coca Quintet at Rockaway Beach Park , Far Rockaway

Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. – Alí Bello & The Charanga Syndicate at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Flushing

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for an evening of music in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.

On Saturday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m., Flushing Town Hall will host Treehouse Shakers as they present Sail Away, a live performance designed for toddlers aged 18 to 24 months. The interactive show recreates a day at the beach through theatrical storytelling, live music, dancing, and puppetry featuring seagulls, sea creatures, and toy boats. The performance encourages sensory play and early engagement with the performing arts.

Sail Away workshop to follow performance

Following the show, families can participate in a themed puppet-making workshop at 11:30 a.m., led by Treehouse Shakers’ artistic director Mara McEwin. The workshop includes nursery rhymes, songs, and guided storytelling activities, along with the creation of stick puppets inspired by the production.

Participation in the workshop requires a separate $5 registration fee.

For tickets and additional information on all July events, visit www.flushingtownhall.org.