Flushing’s flavor fusion: Discover Blu Ember at The Westin

Get ready for bold flavors and upscale vibes with the opening of Blu Ember just inside the newly opened Westin Flushing LaGuardia.

The new restaurant, located at 137-49 Northern Blvd. in Downtown Flushing, opened at the beginning of July, bringing a blend of Asian and American flavors, from brunch dishes to dinner, with seating areas for every mood, from an expansive dining area to an outdoor patio and an intimate cocktail bar.

The restaurant is the latest concept from Balance Hospitality Group, which owns restaurants such as Hinoki and Moli in Greenwich, Connecticut. Their latest venue is their first expansion to the World’s Most Diverse borough, fittingly bringing a range of flavors influenced by Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese and American dishes.

“We saw an opportunity to create something truly distinctive in Flushing,” said K Dong of Balance Hospitality Group. “Blu Ember brings together global flavors, refined techniques and a relaxed spirit.”

On their dinner menu, the restaurant boasts a raw bar, with dishes like East Coast oysters and jumbo shrimp cocktail, along with sushi rolls like the Golden Amber roll, made with spicy salmon, miso tuna, and masago. The venue is also planning to offer an omakase menu, which is intended to be available on a weekend basis so far, but may change over time. Their open kitchen, called the sushi lounge, lets customers enjoy their food while watching fresh sushi being prepared right in front of them.

Another highlight of their menu is their steak, including prime filet mignon and ribeye steak. They also offer bone-in striploin and rosewood flat iron. Their steak comes with a choice of black pepper sauce, chimichurri or beef jus.

During evenings, their bar area offers a low-lit vibe, perfect for date nights or happy hour drinks with small bites. For happy hour and other events, the cocktail lounge will be curtained off from the restaurant area in the evening, giving guests a completely different aesthetic from the daytime.

While most restaurants offer brunch on weekends only, Blu Ember offers it every day, from 11:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, providing a perfect meeting place with friends, or a place to celebrate a special occasion during the day. Their brunch menu has a blend of Asian and American dishes, from steak and eggs and buttermilk pancakes, to nori tacos and sushi rolls, like the Twin Flame roll, made with black pepper tuna, spicy tuna and avocado.

“Whether you’re grabbing a cocktail and a bite before a Mets game or a concert at Citi Field or gathering for a milestone celebration, the restaurant strikes a balance between sophistication and approachability,” said Dong.

Whether customers are looking for something new right in their neighborhood or hotel guests are looking for a special dining experience during their stay, Blu Ember offers a sleek and upscale experience for all visitors to enjoy and a unique vibe, from breakfast to happy hour.

Blu Ember is open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 P.m., and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 P.m.

To learn more or make a reservation, visit their website.