Forest Hills home invasion leaves man hospitalized after brutal assault and robbery: NYPD

Cops are looking for these three suspects who allegedly beat and robbed a Forest Hills man during a home invasion.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for three suspects who beat and robbed a 28-year-old man during a home invasion on the afternoon of Saturday, June 21. The three intruders slipped into an apartment building at 102-40 62nd Ave. at around 4 p.m.

The perpetrators allegedly forced their way into the victim’s apartment, punched him repeatedly in his body with closed fists, and forcibly removed $60 in cash and medication before fleeing the building in an unknown direction, police said Monday. EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described one as having a light complexion who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and a white facemask. The second suspect has a dark complexion and wore a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The third suspect wore a dark t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 29, the 112th Precinct has reported 80 felony assaults so far in 2025, 29 more than the 51 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 56.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are slightly up in the precinct with 41 reported so far this year, one more than the 40 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 2.5%, according to CompStat.