Fort Totten hosts annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks display

Hundreds of Queens residents gathered at Fort Totten Park in Bayside on Wednesday, June 18, to celebrate its 8th Annual Independence Day Celebration.

The event, hosted by Council Member Vickie Paladino in partnership with the Queens Chamber of Commerce, Bayside Historical Society, NYC Parks, and Fireworks by Grucci, brought together families and neighbors for an evening of patriotic festivities and fireworks.

Despite days of volatile weather warnings, skies cleared just in time for the event to proceed as planned. Gates opened at 5 p.m., with musical performances beginning at 6 p.m. by bands including Chicken Head Rocks and Phil Costa & The Something Special Band. At 9:15 p.m., a dazzling fireworks display by the world-renowned Fireworks by Grucci lit up the sky over Little Bay.

“This incredible evening would not have been possible without the tireless, year-round efforts of my dedicated staff,” Paladino shared on Facebook. “It was a beautiful reminder that Queens knows how to come together and persevere.”

The event was free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. The celebration was alcohol-free, and all coolers, bags, and backpacks were inspected upon entry for safety. Food trucks were stationed throughout the park, offering snacks and refreshments.

Fort Totten Park, located at Totten Avenue and 15th Road, served as a scenic backdrop with views of the Throgs Neck Bridge and Little Bay. The site, originally a Civil War–era military installation, has become a popular gathering spot for annual holiday events.

Limited parking was available nearby, including the Little Bay Parking Lot (with handicap access), along Bell Boulevard, and Utopia Parkway. Off-site parking was provided at Clearview Golf Course and the Bay Terrace Shopping Center, with free shuttle buses available courtesy of CITIBUS Corp starting at 6 p.m.

The event was supported by a range of sponsors and organizations including Ridgewood Savings Bank, ENT and Allergy Associates, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and NYC Parks.