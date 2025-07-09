Free bilingual health insurance workshop at Flushing Library on July 16

Council Member Sandra Ung is collaborating with the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center (CBWCHC) and Queens Public Library Flushing to host a free health insurance workshop to help members of the local community understand coverage options and access to care.

The bilingual workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, at QPL Flushing, located at 41-17 Main St.

Ung’s office said CBWCHC will provide community members with valuable information on health insurance options, coverage benefits and eligibility criteria throughout the two-hour event.

Participants will also learn the basics of Medicaid and Medicare, including how to apply and maintain coverage.

The workshop will be presented in English and Chinese and will take place in Rooms A&B of the library’s lower level.

For individuals who would prefer to attend virtually, there is also an option to attend via Zoom.

Ung said it is “especially important” for community members to remain informed at a time when the Trump Administration and the Republican Party have approved significant cuts to Medicaid in the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Ung encouraged all community members to attend the workshop.

“Whether you’re currently uninsured, newly eligible for Medicare, or simply trying to better understand your plan’s benefits, this workshop will help you navigate the often confusing world of health insurance,” Ung said in a statement.

“This is an especially important moment for our community to stay informed. Thank you to Charles B. Wang Community Health Center and Flushing Library for partnering with my office on this timely workshop. I urge everyone in the community to attend and take the first step toward securing the coverage and care they deserve.”

QPL Flushing Director Yang Zeng said the library is proud to partner with Ung and CBWCHC as a “trusted community organization” to provide the space for the workshop.

“Access to health insurance information is essential, as it greatly influences the quality of life for our community members. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and attend the workshop,” Zeng said.

There is no registration required for the workshop, which is open to people of all ages. For any inquiries regarding this event, please contact the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center’s Health Education Department at 212-966-0461.