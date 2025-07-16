Global 25’s founder and CEO champions STEAM for global change

When Queens resident Malikka Karteron launched Global 25 in 2019, she was driven by a desire to create meaningful, positive change extending from her community to a global scale, with a special focus on science, technology, education, arts and math (STEAM).

Driven by a commitment to inclusivity, Karteron regularly collaborates with students to demystify science and empower underrepresented individuals, including women and people of color. She regularly sits on panels and several boards throughout NYC and beyond, creates programming, develops and implements projects and is heavily involved in community projects throughout New York City.

“I want to have a positive impact in all the different realms and people that I touch; I want them to be better for it, and I’m also better for it,” said Karteron. “I meet so many different people, and I believe in being a lifelong learner, so I hope they learn from me, and I learn from them as well. Hopefully, that will be my legacy: to be able to say that I had a positive impact around the world.”

Karteron was raised in the Addisleigh Park neighborhood of Queens, a historic district that was once home to prominent figures from Count Basie to Ella Fitzgerald and Jackie Robinson. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Marine and Environmental Science from Hampton University and has an Advanced Master’s in Educational Leadership and Administration from Brooklyn College, and earned her Executive Global MBA (EMBA) from the University of Miami as part of their Global OneMBA program.

Before starting Global 25 in 2019, she worked with her family’s art business, Galleria Noire, a full-service art, marketing, and planning company based in New York, which was first founded in 1995. From a young age, Karteron observed her parents being heavily involved in the community and constantly finding ways to connect with and help others, which left a lasting impression on her.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” is something that has been instilled in me by my family, and it’s also a legacy that my parents and my family have given to me,” said Karteron. “I do believe in pouring into yourself as well, because you can’t pour from an empty vessel, but I definitely believe that it’s our duty to give back.”

When she found the inspiration to start her brand, her upbringing inspired her to incorporate the arts into STEM, especially since everyone learns differently and might feel intimidated by subjects like math and science. Through hosted events and outreach with local schools, Karteron adopts various methods to expose students to math and science, from art projects to hands-on experiments and more, so that by the time they are older, STEM subjects have already been implemented in their school lives.

“I’ve always loved science, but until I reflected on it, I didn’t realize that,” said Karteron. “I believe that if students or children are exposed to it early on, before they are told that it’s a hard subject, they can develop a love for it. In the sciences, you don’t see a lot of women or women of color, so for students to see someone who looks like them, to have that representation is also important to me.”

Beyond New York City, Karteron has been on panels overseas, including Paris, regarding STEM education, and has even provided coaching for entrepreneurs. Recently, Karteron had the opportunity to interview the President of Medgar Evers College, Dr. Patricia Ramsey, who is the first woman and the first scientist to hold the position. The experience felt like a full-circle moment for Karteron.

“That was an amazing opportunity,” said Karteron. “She’s also the first female president and scientist at Medgar Evers College, so it was a full circle moment.”

With so many accomplishments and accolades, Karteron is truly a role model to look toward, whether students are interested in the STEM world or are starting up as an entrepreneur. With so many upcoming speaking engagements and panels throughout NY and beyond, Karteron is still able to offer advice for those aspiring to create positive change within themselves and their communities.

“Take one minute, one second at a time; also, if you put things into boxes, it’s a lot easier,” said Karteron. “Continue to step out of your comfort zone, within reason, and learn to take up space within reason and in a good way. Also, do things even if you’re scared, because then you become more comfortable doing it, and when opportunities arise, take advantage of them. We never know what it might lead to. I believe in being a lifelong learner, so just learn something new every day, take every day as a gift, and be thankful.”