González-Rojas picks up high-profile endorsements after officially launching campaign for Ramos’ Senate seat

ssembly Member Jessica González-Rojas pictured with city and state elected officials, supporters, and neighbors at her Senate race fundraiser at the Queensboro.

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas picked up a number of high-profile endorsements after officially launching her state Senate campaign in Jackson Heights Monday night as she looks to unseat incumbent State Sen. Jessica Ramos in the Democratic primary for Senate District 13 next year.

González-Rojas, who currently represents Assembly District 34 including parts of Elmhurst, Corona and Jackson Heights, which partially overlaps with Ramos’s Senate district, filed to run as a candidate in next year’s primary last week before officially launching her campaign with a fundraiser at the Queensboro at 80-02 Northern Blvd. on Monday night.

She has since released a campaign video on social media outlining her promise to bring leadership that “listens and builds trust.”

“Too often, politics gets stuck in ego and gridlock,” González-Rojas said in the video. “I spent my life organizing, advocating and working in diverse coalitions to get things done. I am unwavering in my values and my commitment to our community.”

González-Rojas has already secured a number of progressive endorsements ahead of next year’s primary, with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Assembly Members Catalina Cruz, Steve Raga, Claire Valdez and Phara Souffrant Forrest all backing González-Rojas for Ramos’s Senate seat.

City Council Members Tiffany Cabán, Shekar Krishnan, Linda Lee, Alexa Aviles and Shahana Hanif have also endorsed González-Rojas, who picked up support from former Council Member Danny Dromm and the Sunrise Movement NYC, a political action committee that advocates for political action on climate change.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also outlined her support for González-Rojas’s Senate campaign in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

González-Rojas touted her record in Albany in Tuesday’s launch video, pointing to her work fighting for universal school meals and expanding health care across New York State. González-Rojas has sponsored legislation that provides free breakfast and lunch to all students in New York State as well as legislation that provides continuous healthcare coverage from birth until the age of six.

“I’m focused on delivering solutions, from securing universal school meals to protecting reproductive rights to expanding health care for all,” González-Rojas said in the video, which did not mention Ramos by name.

Ramos, a former candidate for mayor, placed seventh in the Democratic mayoral primary after making a controversial last-minute decision to endorse fellow candidate Andrew Cuomo. That decision appeared to alienate Ramos’ progressive base.

On the other hand, González-Rojas, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), endorsed eventual primary winner and fellow Queens Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani.

However, González-Rojas has not been endorsed by the DSA and is not a member of the organization’s nine-member “Socialists in Office” group in Albany.

Ramos’ office did not reply to QNS’ request for comment last week, but her chief-of-staff, Trivette Knowles, issued a statement to City & State welcoming the challenge.

Knowles told the publication that democracy “thrives” when voters have strong candidates and competing visions to choose from, adding that he is confident constituents will continue to support Ramos.

Knowles also emphasized the pro-labor legislation that Ramos has passed during her time in office. Ramos currently serves as chair of the Senate Labor Committee.

Ramos also gained widespread attention last year when she refused to introduce parkland alienation legislation in the state Senate to facilitate plans for Steve Cohen’s planned Metropolitan Park casino project. Ramos consistently faced calls to introduce the legislation before state Sen. John Liu eventually introduced it earlier this year.

Ramos told QNS in May that she was disappointed that the Senate voted in favor of the legislation, which reclassifies a parking lot adjacent to Citi Field that is currently designated as public parkland, as commercial property.

Speaking during a visit to the Elmhurst Older Adult Center on Thursday, May 29, Ramos said it is a reality that three Downstate casino licenses are coming to New York City but said she believes she has “done her job” representing the views of the “vast majority” of her constituency.

“I believe in doing my due diligence. I love talking to my neighbors,” Ramos said. “If you were to poll this senior center right now, they would tell you they don’t want a casino. It’s something that’s predatory.”

González-Rojas, on the other hand, voted in favor of the legislation, citing the wide-ranging benefits the project could bring to the community.

“I voted in favor of the project because it would bring much-needed public park space, retail, entertainment, hospitality, child care, and community facilities to the area, in addition to the proposed casino,” González-Rojas said at the time of the vote in May.

She emphasized that the legislation applies only to the 50 acres of asphalt parking lot adjacent to Citi Field and does not remove any existing green space.

“Though still technically designated as parkland, they have never functioned as actual park space,” she added.