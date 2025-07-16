González-Rojas files to run against Ramos for western Queens state Senate seat, touts ‘bold leadership’

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas has filed to run against state Sen. Jessica Ramos in next year’s Democratic primary for Senate District 13.

González-Rojas, who currently represents Assembly District 34 including parts of Elmhurst, Corona and Jackson Heights, which partially overlaps with Ramos’s Senate district, formally filed to run as a candidate in next year’s primary on Tuesday, as first reported by City & State.

“I’m running for state Senate because the people of Corona, East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights deserve bold, values-driven leadership that listens, collaborates, and delivers,” González-Rojas said in a statement provided to this publication. “Together, we can build a future that centers working families and creates real results for our neighborhoods.”

The filing comes after weeks of rumors that González-Rojas would challenge Ramos for her seat in the state Senate.

Ramos, a former candidate for mayor, placed seventh in the Democratic mayoral primary after making a controversial last-minute decision to endorse fellow candidate Andrew Cuomo. That decision appeared to alienate Ramos’ progressive base.

On the other hand, González-Rojas, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), endorsed eventual primary winner and fellow Queens Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani.

However, González-Rojas has not been endorsed by the DSA and is not a member of the organization’s nine-member “Socialists in Office” group in Albany. Still, she is expected to attempt to consolidate progressive support in Queens ahead of next year’s primary.

Progressive Queens Council Member Tiffany Cabán has already outlined her support for González-Rojas’ Senate bid in a post on X, formerly Twitter, while progressive Brooklyn Assembly Member Emily Gallagher has also signaled her support for González-Rojas.

“JGR is a fierce champion for working people, a brilliant legislator, and a friend. I’m so proud to endorse her for state Senator,” Gallagher said in a post on X.

State Sen. Jabari Brisport and former Queens Council Member Daniel Dromm also appeared to indicate their support for González-Rojas on Tuesday evening.

Ramos’ office has not yet replied to QNS’ request for comment, but her chief-of-staff, Trivette Knowles, issued a statement to City & State welcoming the challenge.

Knowles told the publication that democracy “thrives” when voters have strong candidates and competing visions to choose from, adding that he is confident constituents will continue to support Ramos.

He also emphasized the pro-labor legislation that Ramos has passed during her time in office. Ramos currently serves as chair of the Senate Labor Committee.

Ramos also gained widespread attention last year when she refused to introduce parkland alienation legislation in the state Senate to facilitate plans for Steve Cohen’s planned Metropolitan Park casino project. Ramos consistently faced calls to introduce the legislation before state Sen. John Liu eventually introduced it earlier this year.

Ramos told QNS in May that she was disappointed that the Senate voted in favor of the legislation, which reclassifies a parking lot adjacent to Citi Field that is currently designated as public parkland, as commercial property.

Speaking during a visit to the Elmhurst Older Adult Center on Thursday, May 29, Ramos said it is a reality that three Downstate casino licenses are coming to New York City but said she believes she has “done her job” representing the views of the “vast majority” of her constituency.

“I believe in doing my due diligence. I love talking to my neighbors,” Ramos said. “If you were to poll this senior center right now, they would tell you they don’t want a casino. It’s something that’s predatory.”